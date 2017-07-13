Louisiana Avenue house fire displaces four families

A Thursday morning house fire in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.. (Source: NOFD)

Crews from the New Orleans Fire Department are working to put out a house fire on Louisiana Avenue.

The two-alarm fire damaged a house in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m.

There were four families, including 10 people, where in the building when the fire started, according to the Red Cross.

No further information is currently available.

