Three shootings within an hour early Thursday

New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings in the Gentilly area that all happened within one hour.

According to initial police reports, the first shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ford Street.

Officers say one man was injured in the shooting.

The second shooting just before 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Baccich Street and Gentilly Boulevard.

One person was wounded.

The third shooting happened 20 minutes later in the 2700 block of Verbena Street.

Police said one person was wounded.

The extent of the victims' injuries remains unclear.

