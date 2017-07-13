Your Weather Authority: More rain and storms coming

Much like the past couple of days, a summer pattern will continue with many areas seeing rain between late morning and afternoon.

A few heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main issues with these pop-up storms. Highs will rise into the low-90s, and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.

A weak tropical wave will enter the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and increase the coverage of showers and storms into the weekend. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times.

While the weekend doesn't look like a total washout, some will have to contend with more rain for longer periods of time than what we saw during the week.

Next week looks to start stormy with a slightly drier pattern developing by the middle of the week.

