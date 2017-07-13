Local First Traffic: Iberville Street to close at Bourbon Street Thursday

A busy French Quarter intersection will close Thursday as part of an ongoing construction project.

The intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets will close Thursday from 8 a.m. until sunset set to allow crews to install new underground utilities as part of the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project.

The intersection closure at Iberville Street is in addition to the full closure of the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Bourbon Street, and the intersection of Conti Street at Bourbon Street

Through traffic on Canal Street between Exchange Place and Bourbon Street is also reduced from three to two lanes to facilitate deliveries to the project site.

The following alternative travel routes are advised:

Bourbon Street: North. Rampart and Decatur streets

Canal Street: Poydras Street

Conti and Iberville Streets: Bienville Street.

