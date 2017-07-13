WATCH LIVE: Sheriff updates investigation into death of 84-year-old woman in Metairie

Police said officers were called to the Christopher Homes' Metairie Manor facility at 4937 York Street around 7:55 p.m. (FOX 8)

An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand will provide an update on the investigation on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said the initial scene at the Christopher Homes' Metairie Manor did not raise any suspicion, but he said after the pathologist performing the autopsy found something out of the ordinary, two additional pathologists were called in to help and all agreed on strangulation as the cause of death.

No suspect information or motive have been released in the case.

