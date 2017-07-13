Kenner Freedom Fest features country music stars

A new Labor Day tradition is set to take place on the lakefront as city leaders work to spark interest in the Laketown area with a country music festival.

Freedom Fest will feature popular country music artists and some local performers as part of the event that will be held Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Kenner's Laketown.

The festival will see local artists Jenna Hunts and 90 Degree West take the stage first, followed by Lauren Duski, Chase Bryant, and Maddie & Tae as the headliner.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the event will be a spark for the city’s economy.

“It brings in a huge amount of sales tax dollars, these people that come in from out of town, besides the people who live here, are gonna go to the restaurants, they're gonna go to the hotels, stay in the hotels, our local people are gonna benefit also. Those vendors are gonna benefit when they use those vendors here at the Freedom Fest,” Zahn said.

Zahn hopes the Freedom Fest will also spur further investment in the Laketown area near Lake Pontchartrain.

Already the city has partnered with the Parish to construct a permanent stage in Laketown that will likely begin construction next year.

“We have a lot of opportunity on the lakefront, we have the Treasure Chest Casino, we need to add to that and I think this is gonna jump start that area along with the stage. We were happy on the parish side to contribute to this event and also to contribute before the mayor left and he was in the position I have, he shifted some funds over to begin the process of building the stage,” Jack Rizzuto, who represents District 4 on the Jefferson Parish Council, said.

Zahn hopes to create a mixed residential-retail type location on the lake front and said Freedom Fest will be a centerpiece for what they call the crown jewel of the city.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.