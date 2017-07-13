Kenner Freedom Fest features country music stars

A new Labor Day tradition is set to take place on the lakefront as city leaders work to spark interest in the Laketown area with a country music festival.more>>
A new Labor Day tradition is set to take place on the lakefront as city leaders work to spark interest in the Laketown area with a country music festival.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings in the Gentilly area that all happened within one hour.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings in the Gentilly area that all happened within one hour.more>>
A busy French Quarter intersection will close Thursday as part of an ongoing construction project.more>>
A busy French Quarter intersection will close Thursday as part of an ongoing construction project.more>>
The two-alarm fire damaged a house in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.more>>
The two-alarm fire damaged a house in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.more>>
Traffic backups are building in Mid-City back to Carrollton Avenue.more>>
Traffic backups are building in Mid-City back to Carrollton Avenue.more>>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.more>>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.more>>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.more>>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.more>>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.more>>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.more>>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.more>>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.more>>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.more>>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.more>>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.more>>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.more>>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.more>>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.more>>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.more>>