NOPD looking to identify suspect in Boost Mobile store robbery - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD looking to identify suspect in Boost Mobile store robbery

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of attempting to breaking into an Algiers Boost Mobile store.

Police say the robbery happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Boost Mobile store located at 3711 General De Gaulle Dr.

Surveillance video captured the suspect trying to gain entry into the store.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect or about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Detective Alicia Pierre at (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

    Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

    Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.

    more>>

    Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.

    more>>

  • Pelicans reportedly interested in Rondo

    Source: Pelicans team websiteSource: Pelicans team website

    The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...

    more>>

    The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...

    more>>

  • David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

    David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

    FOX 8 Photo/FILEFOX 8 Photo/FILE

    We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.

    more>>

    We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly