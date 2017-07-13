NOPD looking to identify suspect in Boost Mobile store robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of attempting to breaking into an Algiers Boost Mobile store.

Police say the robbery happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Boost Mobile store located at 3711 General De Gaulle Dr.

Surveillance video captured the suspect trying to gain entry into the store.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect or about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Detective Alicia Pierre at (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.