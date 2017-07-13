David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend. Most showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the afternoon, before dying out after sunset. A few heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main issues with these storms.

Due to the tropical nature of the atmosphere, there will also be some overnight and early morning showers and storms along and near the coast. There will also be an increased risk of waterspouts.

Next week looks to start stormy with a drier pattern developing by the middle of the week.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the foreseeable future.

