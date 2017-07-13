David: Rain sticks around for the weekend - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE FOX 8 Photo/FILE
(WVUE) -

We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend. Most showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the afternoon, before dying out after sunset. A few heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main issues with these storms.

Due to the tropical nature of the atmosphere, there will also be some overnight and early morning showers and storms along and near the coast. There will also be an increased risk of waterspouts.

Next week looks to start stormy with a drier pattern developing by the middle of the week.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the foreseeable future.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

    Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

    Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.

    more>>

    Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.

    more>>

  • Pelicans reportedly interested in Rondo

    Source: Pelicans team websiteSource: Pelicans team website

    The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...

    more>>

    The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...

    more>>

  • David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

    David: Rain sticks around for the weekend

    FOX 8 Photo/FILEFOX 8 Photo/FILE

    We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.

    more>>

    We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly