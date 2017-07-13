Pelicans reportedly interested in Rondo - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pelicans reportedly interested in Rondo

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
(WVUE) -

The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal.

And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position?

Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple: He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard position which would make him more of a scorer.

In 69 games with the Bulls last season, Rondo averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

