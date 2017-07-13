Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.more>>
The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard position.
We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect accused of attempting to breaking into a Boost Mobile store.
A new Labor Day tradition is set to take place on the lakefront as city leaders work to spark interest in the Laketown area with a country music festival.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.
Police in the Village of Cleves found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running fuel truck Wednesday.
