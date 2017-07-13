Hospital: Rep. Scalise undergoes another surgery, requires 'careful monitoring'

Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided the following update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family:

"Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary."

Scalise, 51, was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital in Washington, D.C.

Scalise had moved out of ICU on June 22, but returned surgery from an infection on July 5.

