Frustration over uncut grass takes center stage at Plaquemines Council meeting

Frustration over high grass along levees and highways in Plaquemines Parish boiled over during today's council meeting. The grass in some areas is several feet high, and many don't understand why it's gotten to this point.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after a bar fight resulted in the death of a Metairie man.more>>
Rep. Steve Scalise is in fair condition but continues to battle health issues related to his shooting. MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided an update on the condition of the House Majority Whip on behalf of the Scalise family.more>>
The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...more>>
We are stuck in an above normal wet weather pattern and it will continue into the upcoming weekend.more>>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.more>>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.more>>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>
