Man dies after bar fight in Metairie, suspect arrested

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after a bar fight resulted in the death of a Metairie man.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, the victim, 47-year-old Michael Coffee, and the suspect, 34-yea-old Javarius Green, got into a verbal altercation at a bar in the 3600 block of Airline Drive around 5:30 p.m. on July 8.

Investigators say that during the altercation, Green punched Coffee in the face twice rapidly. The punches rendered Coffee unconscious.

Friends of Coffee carried him out of the bar. Once Coffee regained consciousness, his friends brought him to the Aloha Motel where he had been renting a room for several weeks.

Coffee’s friends told investigators that it seemed that Coffee had fully recovered from being punched but, on Sunday, July 9, a friend found Coffee unconscious on the floor in the bathroom of his motel room. He was taken to University Medical Center where he never regained consciousness. Coffee was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday, July 11.

An autopsy revealed that Coffee died as a result of massive head trauma.

Homicide Detective Anthony Buttone interviewed witnesses who confirmed that Coffee was involved in a fight at the bar. Witnesses were also able to identify Green as the one who hit Coffee during the altercation.

Det. Buttone also reviewed the bar’s surveillance footage that showed the altercation between Green and Coffee.

On July 12, Green was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Investigators say Green told Det. Buttone that he and Coffee were involved in a verbal exchange and admitted that he punched Coffee twice in the face.

Green was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he has been booked with one count of manslaughter. Green was also booked on a pre-existing warrant from South Carolina for forced entry/burglary.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.