GNO Inc. works to help the region's millennials develop into leaders

The executive director of the Kenner Housing Authority insists he and his board are not violating state laws and board policies.more>>
As a multi-faceted businessman and developer, Sidney Torres is accustomed to making multi-million dollar decisions. But deciding whether he should enter the city’s mayor’s race is proving tough.more>>
In New Orleans, there’s a parallel focus: the present and the future.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after a bar fight resulted in the death of a Metairie man.more>>
Frustration over high grass along levees and highways in Plaquemines Parish boiled over during today's council meeting. The grass in some areas is several feet high, and many don't understand why it's gotten to this point.more>>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.more>>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."more>>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.more>>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
