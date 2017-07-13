Will he or won't he? Sidney Torres weighs whether or not to enter mayor's race

The executive director of the Kenner Housing Authority insists he and his board are not violating state laws and board policies.more>>
As a multi-faceted businessman and developer, Sidney Torres is accustomed to making multi-million dollar decisions. But deciding whether he should enter the city’s mayor’s race is proving tough.more>>
In New Orleans, there’s a parallel focus: the present and the future.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after a bar fight resulted in the death of a Metairie man.more>>
Frustration over high grass along levees and highways in Plaquemines Parish boiled over during today's council meeting. The grass in some areas is several feet high, and many don't understand why it's gotten to this point.more>>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.more>>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.more>>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."more>>
