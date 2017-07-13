Ranking the Saints: #7 Mark Ingram

The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal. And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position. Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple. He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard positi...more>>
At number eight is wide receiver Willie Snead who has gone from practice squad unknown to one of Drew Brees' most trusted weapons. It's been quite a journey for Snead. The Ball State product has earned Brees' trust by amassing 141 receptions, nearly 1,900 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons. Those numbers should remain steady in 2017, which just so happens to be a contract year. For the past two seasons, Snead has given the Saints plenty of bang for the buckmore>>
