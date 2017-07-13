Ranking the Saints: #6 Delvin Breaux

At number six is cornerback Delvin Breaux. After a breakout 2015 campaign, 2016 was a tough season for Breaux. He only played in six games after breaking his fibula and was never quite right when he returned. A shoulder injury forced him to end the season on IR.

But 2017 is a new year and during the offseason, Breaux looked like his old self. He is without question the team's number one cornerback and will be expected to play like it this season.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.