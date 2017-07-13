Kenner Housing Authority executive director responds to accusations of 'dysfunctional' operations

Executive Director Marc Starling responded to accusations made by resigning board member Connie Montgomery with a letter sent to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

The executive director of the Kenner Housing Authority insists he and his board are not violating state laws and board policies.

Marc Starling responded to accusations made by resigning board member Connie Montgomery with a letter sent to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. "The KHA is not in violation or in danger of lawsuits by contractors," Starling wrote. The letter goes on with "and at no time were any KHA Staff harassed or mistreated by me."

Montgomery left the board, calling it "dysfunctional." She says during a six month period, many existing contracts were canceled without board authority.

The situation prompted Mayor Zahn to order an investigation. He says the city's s internal auditor is already working on the investigation. He hopes concludes the investigation concludes rapidly so there is no interruption in dealing with city public housing needs.

