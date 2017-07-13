Spain Street armed robbery sought

In New Orleans, there’s a parallel focus: the present and the future.more>>
Police hope a grainy, nighttime image from a surveillance camera might be enough to help catch the armed robber who got away with a victim's duffel bag on Spain Street.more>>
The executive director of the Kenner Housing Authority insists he and his board are not violating state laws and board policies.more>>
As a multi-faceted businessman and developer, Sidney Torres is accustomed to making multi-million dollar decisions. But deciding whether he should enter the city’s mayor’s race is proving tough.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after a bar fight resulted in the death of a Metairie man.more>>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.more>>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.more>>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.more>>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.more>>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
The director of the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is stepping down, the agency confirmed Thursday morning.more>>
