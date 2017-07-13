Spain Street armed robbery sought

Police hope a grainy, nighttime image from a surveillance camera might be enough to help catch the armed robber who got away with a victim's duffel bag on Spain Street.

It happened around midnight Sunday. The robber pointed a handgun at the victim, took the bag and ran first down St. Claude and then St. Roch.

A surveillance camera caught video of the man as he made his getaway.

Detectives ask anyone who recognizes the robber to contact any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

