JPSO: Rape victim's case leads to arrest of Metairie human trafficking suspect

A South Louisiana Parish claims it's short on resources to handle regular maintenance on public property, like ditches, levees and roads. Yet one homeowner claims parish employees went on his property and mowed down thousands of dollars of his landscaping.more>>
A South Louisiana Parish claims it's short on resources to handle regular maintenance on public property, like ditches, levees and roads. Yet one homeowner claims parish employees went on his property and mowed down thousands of dollars of his landscaping.more>>
A Metairie man has been arrested for one count of first-degree rape and one count of false imprisonment, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is urging anyone else who has been victimized to come forward.more>>
A Metairie man has been arrested for one count of first-degree rape and one count of false imprisonment, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is urging anyone else who has been victimized to come forward.more>>
The millions of Americans who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act are on an uncertain path with Republican Congressional lawmakers close to agreeing on a plan that aims at reforming the nation's healthcare system.more>>
The millions of Americans who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act are on an uncertain path with Republican lawmakers close to agreeing on a plan that aims at reforming the nation's healthcare system.more>>
A local social media expert has a grim assessment of a recent attack that was posted live on Facebook. If the attack on the victim wasn't horrific enough, the Gulfport, Mississippi Police chief says it was broadcast live on Facebook Tuesday night then shared hundreds of times.more>>
A local social media expert has a grim assessment of a recent attack that was posted live on Facebook. If the attack on the victim wasn't horrific enough, the Gulfport, Mississippi Police chief says it was broadcast live on Facebook Tuesday night then shared hundreds of times.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.more>>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.more>>