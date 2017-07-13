JPSO: Rape victim's case leads to arrest of Metairie human trafficking suspect

A Metairie man has been arrested for one count of first-degree rape and one count of false imprisonment, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is urging anyone else who has been victimized to come forward.

On July 9, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Manson Drive in Metairie in what was initially a medical call for a female with a leg injury sustained in a fall. Deputies determined that the woman was trying to escape a physically abusive relationship, and that she had injured her leg while climbing out of a window to get away from 35-year-old Keston Mimmitt. Mimmitt was initially at the location, but left as the woman was being treated.

On July 11, Detective Kay Horne, the JPSO representative to the FBI Major Crimes Task Force, was notified of a woman being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during a rape in the same area of Manson Drive. Horne found it was the same woman injured just days before, and recognized her from a previous case. The victim stated that she was initially too scared to tell the responding deputies the whole story, but she provided a full account to Horne. She described being raped a number of times by Mimmitt and being held inside his residence against her will.

The victim also told the detective that Mimmitt was forcing her into prostitution, and physically abusing her if she did not comply. She also said the situation had been going on for months. She said earlier this year, Mimmitt was arrested for a human trafficking offense related to prostitution. Those charges are still pending.

Horne secured an arrest warrant for Mimmitt, and he was located and arrested the next day on July 12. However, he refused to cooperate with investigators.

The Sheriff's Office is asking any other victims to come forward. They can call 911 from anywhere in Jefferson Parish or contact the Personal Violence Section at 504-364-5300.

Anyone with additional information regarding Mimmitt's illegal activities is asked to call Detective Horne at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

