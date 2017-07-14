Local First Traffic: Airline Highway exit from I-10 eastbound reopens after accident

Checking in at number seven is running back Mark Ingram. While no one was paying attention, Ingram quietly became one of the better backs in the NFL. 2016 was his best season to date as he surpassed a thousand yards for the first time in his career, the first Saints back to do so since Deuce McAllister back in 2006. He also had a career-high 5.1 yards per carry and added 46 catches. Even with the addition of Adrian Peterson, Ingram will still be option number one...

more>>