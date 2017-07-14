Local First Traffic: Airline Highway exit from I-10 eastbound re - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Airline Highway exit from I-10 eastbound reopens after accident

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to Airline Highway and Carrollton Avenue has reopened after crews cleared an earlier single-vehicle accident.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly