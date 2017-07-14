Your Weather Authority: Wet weather pattern continues over the weekend

An above-normal wet weather pattern will continue this weekend.

An increase in moisture from a tropical wave crossing the Gulf of Mexico will keep a muggy feel in the air and rain chances higher.

Most showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the afternoon, then die out after sunset.

Some heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main issues with these storms. There is also an increased risk of waterspouts.

The tropical wave will continue to move west late into the weekend, but a different rain maker will move in from the north.

A frontal boundary will stall over the area, increasing the chance for rain to pop earlier and last into the evening or overnight hours.

As a result, next week looks to start stormy with a drier pattern developing by the middle of the week.

