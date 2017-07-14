Camera captures image of suspect in fatal Leonidas shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood, and police believe a man caught on camera was involved in the incident.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim was shot just after 7 a.m. in the 8500 block of Jeannette Street. When police arrived, officers found him lying face up and unresponsive on the sidewalk. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD homicide detectives are trying to identify the man in the photo.

Anyone with knowledge about his identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if they wish to remain anonymous. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

