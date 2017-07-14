One man shot, killed on Jeanette Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One man shot, killed on Jeanette Street

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, a man was shot and killed in the 8500 block of Jeannette Street.

Initial reports indicate there is one male victim in the incident.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly