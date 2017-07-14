Sidney Torres announces he will not run for mayor of New Orleans

One man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.more>>
Crews are working to clear the scene.more>>
An above-normal wet weather pattern will continue this weekend.more>>
A South Louisiana Parish claims it's short on resources to handle regular maintenance on public property, like ditches, levees and roads. Yet one homeowner claims parish employees went on his property and mowed down thousands of dollars of his landscaping.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.more>>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.more>>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.more>>
Lightning can strike at the least expected times, like perfectly clear days. It can also hit people hard even when it strikes a nearby object.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
