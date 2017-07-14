Sidney Torres announces he will not run for mayor of New Orleans

Sidney Torres, the local entrepreneur who has flirted with running for Mayor of New Orleans, officially announced Friday morning that he will not be a candidate for the city’s top office in the 2017 election cycle.

In an advertisement that ran on WVUE, Torres said his enthusiasm for city hall is low, he will be speaking out on the issues facing the city in an effort to influence the course of the election and the future of political discourse.

In the ad, Torres said that while he remains focused on the future of New Orleans, he does not have "the same passion for City Hall."

Torres said he will not be "silent" and will devote financial resources to exert an influence in the upcoming election.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.