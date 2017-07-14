CORRECTION: Sidney Torres has not made final decision on running for mayor

FOX 8 would like to clarify a story that the station brought to you on Morning Edition and in our news app.

Two times during the 7 a.m. hour on FOX 8, the station inadvertently ran an advertisement recorded by businessman Sidney Torres in which he stated he decided not to run for New Orleans mayor.

However, we learned Torres has not made a final decision.

FOX 8 regrets the error.

