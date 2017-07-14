Sidney Torres decides he will not run for mayor of New Orleans

Paul Bradford Jr., 22, was booked last Friday with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and July 10 with extortion and online impersonation.more>>
In a message posted on his Facebook page Sidney Torres has announced he will not run for mayor of New Orleans.more>>
A 15-year-old boy is charged with negligent homicide.more>>
The man accused in the attempted armed robbery and killing of an armored truck driver pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.more>>
One man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.more>>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.more>>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.more>>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.more>>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.more>>
