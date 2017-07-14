Boy accidentally shoots, kills sister in Westwego

FOX 8 would like to clarify a story that the station brought to you on Morning Edition and in our news app.more>>
One man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.more>>
A 15-year-old boy is charged with negligent homicide.more>>
Crews are working to clear the scene.more>>
An above-normal wet weather pattern will continue this weekend.more>>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.more>>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."more>>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.more>>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.more>>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.more>>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
