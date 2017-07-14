Boy accidentally shoots, kills sister in Westwego

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed early Friday morning in unincorporated Westwego.

Her 15-year-old brother is charged with negligent homicide in connection with her death.

According to initial reports from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office, deputies found the body of a 14-year-old victim, identified as Jasmine Anderson, lying on the bedroom floor of a home in the 9200 block of East Claiborne Parkway just after 12:30 a.m.

She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were told by the victim’s grandmother that her 15-year-old grandson ran into her bedroom in a panic and told her he had accidentally shot his sister.

The boy told investigators that he and his sister were in her bedroom when the handgun he was handling accidentally went off, striking his sister in the head.

The boy said he bought the gun on the street for “protection When questioned how he got the gun.

The grandmother said she did not know her grandson had purchased the weapon.

Investigators found a 9-millimeter handgun lying on the floor of the bedroom. Crime scene investigators also found one spent shell casing in the bedroom.

An additional magazine for the gun was also found in the bedroom.

The boy was taken to the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Assessment Center and booked on the charges.

