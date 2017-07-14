Man accused of killing armored truck driver pleads not guilty

Deltoine Scott pleaded not guilty for killing a man in an attempted robbery. (Photo by Kathleen Flynn, NOLA.com l The Times-Picayune)

The man accused in the attempted armed robbery and killing of an armored truck driver pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.

Deltoine Scott is accused of killing James McBride in May.

McBride was shot while servicing an ATM at a credit union on Tulane Ave.

Scott pleaded not guilty to charges including bank robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm and making false statements.

Another suspect, Jerome Kiefer, was also indicted last month.

