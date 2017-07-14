Judge: Past arrests allowed in trial of man accused of killing NOPD officer

A judge ruled Friday that a jury will be allowed to hear about seven arrests in Travis Boys’ past.

Boys is accused in the 2015 murder of NOPD Officer Daryle Holloway.

Boys also amended his plea, adding a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

During a burden of proof pre-trial hearing, the judge ruled that seven arrests in Boys’ past were relevant enough to show a jury a pattern of bad acts that could be pertinent in the murder trial.

The seven arrests include disturbing the peace, unauthorized entry, auto theft, battery, cruelty to a juvenile, public drunkenness and possession of contraband.

The judge, however, ruled the jury will not hear why Boys was initially arrested, only how he behaved following the arrest.

The judge did grant a motion to suppress statements Boys made before he was read his rights, but denied a similar motion to toss evidence from police body cameras during the arrest.

The judge also denied a motion seeking a unanimous jury decision.

Boys will be back in court on August 10 for another pretrial hearing. His jury trial is expected to begin Oct. 23.

