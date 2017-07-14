Chalmette man charged with scheme to force women into sexual relationships

A Chalmette man is being investigated for running an elaborate “catfishing” scheme to force women into sexual relationships, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Paul Bradford Jr., of Chalmette, was booked last Friday with non-consensual disclosure of a private image and July 10 with extortion and online impersonation.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said both recent instances involve adult female victims.

Bradford is currently out on a $10,000 bond awaiting trial for separate charges related to an August 2016 arrest for computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile teenage girl.

Bradford is accused of creating fake social media accounts and using them to scam people into romantic or sexual relationships.

In some instances, Bradford posed as fake people. In others instances, he assumed the identity of actual individuals known to the victims and posed as those people throughout several conversations.

Once Bradford befriended these individuals, they told investigators he would coerce them into sending sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves.

Once he obtained the images, victims told investigators he would begin to threaten to share them with people they know or post them online if they didn’t comply with his requests for sexual favors.

More than a dozen women have come forward and could be additional potential victims.

Pohlmann said additional charges are possible.

Bradford is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $25,000 bond.

Pohlmann is asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Bradford or knows someone who may have been to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau.

