NOPD: Male fatally shot inside residence near UNO

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the 6200 block of Cameron St. near the campus of University of New Orleans.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the 6200 block of Cameron St. near the campus of University of New Orleans.more>>
Paul Bradford Jr., 22, was booked last Friday with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and July 10 with extortion and online impersonation.more>>
Paul Bradford Jr., 22, was booked last Friday with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and July 10 with extortion and online impersonation.more>>
In a message posted on his Facebook page Sidney Torres has announced he will not run for mayor of New Orleans.more>>
In a message posted on his Facebook page Sidney Torres has announced he will not run for mayor of New Orleans.more>>
A 15-year-old boy is charged with negligent homicide.more>>
A 15-year-old boy is charged with negligent homicide.more>>
The man accused in the attempted armed robbery and killing of an armored truck driver pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.more>>
The man accused in the attempted armed robbery and killing of an armored truck driver pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.more>>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.more>>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.more>>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.more>>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.more>>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.more>>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.more>>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.more>>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.more>>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.more>>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.more>>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.more>>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.more>>