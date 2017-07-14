NOPD: Male fatally shot inside residence near UNO - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Male fatally shot inside residence near UNO

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Police investigate a shooting near UNO on Cameron Blvd.. (FOX 8) Police investigate a shooting near UNO on Cameron Blvd.. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 6200 block of Cameron St. near the campus of University of New Orleans.

An NOPD spokesperson said one male victim was shot inside a residence.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.

