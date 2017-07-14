Cops and Kids summer camp targets at-risk youth

The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau (NOCVB) launch two promotions to entice locals to explore their own city.more>>
With the qualifying period ended the race for the Jefferson Parish Council seat vacated by Ben Zahn attracted two people already in office.more>>
Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman ordered Thornton's mental competency to be evaluated July 18.more>>
It was a tragic morning in Bridge City after Jefferson Parish Deputies arrest a 15 year old boy for the death of his younger sister. Investigators say the teen was handling his gun when he accidentally discharged the weapon and shot his 14 year old sister in the head.more>>
One man was shot at killed early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.more>>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.more>>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.more>>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.more>>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.more>>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.more>>
