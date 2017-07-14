Judge orders competency hearing in toddlers killing case

Thornton is accused of killing her toddlers in their Gert Town apartment in 2012. (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

A judge wants assurance the Gert Town woman accused killing her children is competent before granting her a bench trial.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman ordered Chelsea Thornton's mental competency to be evaluated July 18. The judge will decide after that on the defendant's motion to waive a jury trial.

Thornton is accused of killing her toddlers in their Gert Town apartment in 2012. She has a history of mental illness.

