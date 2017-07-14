Tourism leaders push August as locals month

Tourism leaders try to lure residents to explore their hometown with deals and discounts (Source: FOX 8 Photo/FILE)

The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau (NOCVB) has launched two promotions to entice locals to explore their own city.

August will see deals and discounts so residents can experience Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown and COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Month.

"Each year, our Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown and COOLinary campaigns give locals the opportunity to rediscover our vibrant neighborhoods, evolving food and art scene, and admired traditions. These elements of our city make New Orleans one of the world's most visited destinations for travelers across the world. The summer months are a great time to reacquaint yourself with New Orleans' authentic spirit and culture, especially as we gear up for the city's Tricentennial next year," said Stephen Perry, President and CEO of the New Orleans CVB.

The NOCVB says there will be more than 135 deals and discounted rates at hotels, attractions, tours and dining options. While the COOLinary event offers special two- and three-course lunch menus for $20 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $39 or less at more than 85 well-known restaurants across the city.

The NOCVB says the summer campaigns help drive business to New Orleans area restaurants during a historically slow period.

For more information and a list of restaurants, click www.touristathome.com or www.coolinaryneworleans.com.

