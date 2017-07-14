Woman dies in Lacombe house fire

Fire Marshal deputies are assisting multiple St. Tammany Parish Fire Departments and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in the investigation of a fatal fire in Lacombe.

The victim who died in the fire on Philip Smith Road is a female, but no other information was available. The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.

