Man arrested in friend's shooting death near UNO

The NOPD arrested a 20-year-old man for negligent homicide Friday in the fatal shooting of an adult male at a house near UNO's campus.

The incident occurred in the 6200 block of Cameron Street. At around 2:23 p.m., NOPD Third District officers responded to a call of a shooting inside a home. When they arrived, officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim and his friend, Skyler Nicoulin, were both inside the home when a gun Nicoulin was handling accidentally discharged.

Detectives recovered the weapon from the scene.

Homicide Detective Barret Morton is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.