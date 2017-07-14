Coach Orgeron: 'The benchmark is to beat Alabama'

The last three seasons at LSU, the Tigers could only muster 8-5,9-3, and 8-4 records. That's above average numbers, but not national power material. Coach Ed Orgeron is trying to end the mediocre run for the Purple and Gold, and he laid out that blueprint at SEC Media Days in Hoover. Always competing for the SEC championship. Always in the national championship hunt," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. "That's the expectation of LSU. You're not going to do it every year,...more>>
LSU is picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Auburn.
