Jesters remain undefeated, beat Atlanta 1-0

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Jesters remain undefeated with 1-0 win. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) The Jesters remain undefeated with 1-0 win. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Jesters remained undefeated on the season after beating Atlanta 1-0. The win moves Kenny Farrell's squad into the National Premier Soccer League’s Southeastern Conference championship game.

The lone goal came on a Jon Evans cross that Tony Judice finished with a header. Jesters goalkeeper Chad Collins made numerous saves on the night to preserve a shutout.

The Jesters play Inter Nashville FC Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Pan American Stadium.

