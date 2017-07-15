Man assaulted and robbed in French Quarter

New Orleans police say a man was attacked and robbed early Saturday morning in the French Quarter.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Dauphine Street.

According to the victim, he was walking when he was struck from behind with a fist. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property and the victim complied.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s phone, wallet and $200.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

