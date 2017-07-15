Two people shot in Algiers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Two people shot in Algiers

Two males were shot Saturday morning in lower Algiers. (FOX 8) Two males were shot Saturday morning in lower Algiers. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers. 

Gunfire erupted Saturday around 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Preston Place, injuring two males. Police arrived a short time later.

There are no other details at this time.

