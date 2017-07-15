NOFD battles 2-alarm fire at Mardi Gras World

Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at Mardi Gras World Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire started just after 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a moderate amount of smoke coming from inside of the warehouse. A second alarm was immediately called as a precaution due to the size of the building.

Firefighters at the scene learned that a prop that was being built inside of the warehouse caught fire as workers were welding the structure.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Firefighters say that due to the height of the prop, they were able to minimize the damage to other areas of the warehouse. The structure of the building was not damaged.

