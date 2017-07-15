Report: Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with the Pelicans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Report: Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with the Pelicans

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps net with the point guard Thursday. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps net with the point guard Thursday. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Pelicans picked up a possible starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo. The Vertical first reported the news.

Rondo met with Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps on Thursday, and again Saturday in Atlanta before committing according to reports. 

Rondo played in 69 games with the Chicago Bulls last season and averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Rondo played with DeMarcus Cousins on the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 season

Rondo has averaged 10.7 points, 8.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 11 NBA seasons for Boston, Dallas, Sacramento and Chicago. He owns a championship ring with a title in Boston.

