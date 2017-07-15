Nicondra: Storm coverage begins to decrease

The weak tropical wave moving across the area this weekend is giving us slightly higher coverage, but for most it feels like a typical summer day. The light wind and deep tropical moisture means slow moving storms that form and dump rain in about the same spot. When it's not raining it will be tropically muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Classic drive through a wall of water and come out to blue sky kind of weather.

The storm coverage will continue to decrease as we move into next week and high pressure builds in. The high won't completely take over. We will be on the fringes meaning the summer heat will be our main headline with fewer storms, but still enough to keep a rain chance in the forecast. Highs will reach the lower 90s near the lake and the mid 90s inland. The heat index could approach 105 degrees.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the foreseeable future.

