Nicondra: Storm coverage begins to decrease

Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.more>>
Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.more>>
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood.more>>
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood.more>>
The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.more>>
The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.more>>
White House budget office says budget deficit to be larger than expected this year by $99 billion.more>>
White House budget office says budget deficit to be larger than expected this year by $99 billion.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.more>>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.more>>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.more>>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.more>>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.more>>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.more>>