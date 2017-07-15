One person injured in St. Claude neighborhood shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One person injured in St. Claude neighborhood shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of France Street.

Police say one person has been injured.

Details are limited at this time.

