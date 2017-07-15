Dauphine St. residents surprised to learn of new attack

It has happened again. New Orleans police are looking for a robber who struck a man in the back of the head, on a French Quarter street Saturday morning, taking cash, a cell phone and wallet.

The latest attack was captured on video on a block, where residents say crime is on the rise, and cameras are commonplace.

It is normally one of the more quiet blocks of the French Quarter, but residents say the 900 block of Dauphine is changing.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police say a man snuck up from behind, and struck a 35-year-old victim in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

Johnny Matassa, Jr. went outside, to check the commotion.

"I remember hearing him say to the officers he got hit in the head," said Matassa.

Matassa went to check his store video, and saw a man walking toward Esplanade, on the river side of the 900 block of Dauphine, getting attacked from the rear, by an attacker who struck him in the head, knocked him down in the street, and taking whatever he could.

"In the video you can see the suspect standing over him for 15 seconds going through his pockets," said Matassa.

Matassa's cameras then show the attacker, running toward Esplanade, then turning down St Phillip toward Rampart.

This was the third such incident in less than a month. On June 24th, four attackers struck two Boston tourists on Bienville St using the same method, leaving one in critical condition. Also a 54-year-old waitress says she was attacked and robbed on Chartres St. Sunday evening, around 5 pm.

Police say the robber, got away with the victim's phone, wallet, and $200.

The good news is, the victim was able to get on his feet, and file a report, with officers, who arrived on the scene in about seven minutes, according to a witness.

The bad news is that another violent incident has some residents talking about moving, and others talking about additional security.

"More lighting, foot patrols," said Matassa. He wants to see the neighborhood, return to the way it used to be.

"My family's been here for 100 years, they grew up in the sixties, and nowadays it seems like something happening almost every night," said Matassa.

New Orleans police have not put out a description of the suspect in this morning's Dauphine St. robbery.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.