Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville FC

The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC.more>>
The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.more>>
A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.more>>
At number six is cornerback Delvin Breaux. After a breakout 2015 campaign, 2016 was a tough season for Breaux. He only played in six games after breaking his fibula and was never quite right when he returned. A shoulder injury forced him to end the season on IR. But 2017 is a new year and during the offseason, Breaux looked like his old self. He is without question the team's number one cornerback and will be expected to play like it this season.more>>
