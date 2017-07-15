Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville FC

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
The Jesters season ends with a 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune) The Jesters season ends with a 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC. The Jesters first setback of the season came in the NPSL Southeast Conference Championship.

A controversial red card given to Jesters Ade Olu right before half, changed the entire complexion of the game. His sending off led to a penalty kick, which was turned into a goal by Inter Nashville FC's Liam Collins.

In the second half, things didn't get any better for Kenny Farrell's squad. Two more goals from the opposition, and playing with 10 men was just too much to overcome for the Jesters.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville FC

    Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville FC

    The Jesters season ends with a 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)The Jesters season ends with a 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC. 

    more>>

  • Report: Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with the Pelicans

    Report: Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with the Pelicans

    Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps net with the point guard Thursday. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps net with the point guard Thursday. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.

    more>>

    The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.

    more>>

  • VIDEO: Wimbledon fan dons skirt, takes serves from Clijsters

    VIDEO: Wimbledon fan dons skirt, takes serves from Clijsters

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-07-15 12:26:29 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-07-15 12:26:29 GMT

    A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.

    more>>

    A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly