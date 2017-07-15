Jesters suffer first loss of the season, fall to Inter Nashville FC

The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC. The Jesters first setback of the season came in the NPSL Southeast Conference Championship.

A controversial red card given to Jesters Ade Olu right before half, changed the entire complexion of the game. His sending off led to a penalty kick, which was turned into a goal by Inter Nashville FC's Liam Collins.

In the second half, things didn't get any better for Kenny Farrell's squad. Two more goals from the opposition, and playing with 10 men was just too much to overcome for the Jesters.

