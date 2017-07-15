Police seek two men wanted for crimes on Tulane's campus

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department and Tulane Police Department are seeking two men wanted for separate crimes that occurred on Tulane's campus.

Police say that the first suspect, identified as 56-year-old Kevin Brooks, is wanted for three recent home burglaries that occurred on the school's campus.

The second suspect, an unidentified white man, is wanted for theft. Police say he walked into the Howard Tilton Memorial Library on Tulane's Uptown Campus and was seen walking into a cubicle and taking property from the victim. The suspect then walked out of the library and fled west on Freret Street.

If you have any information that could help police with either of these cases, you are asked to contact Tulane Police detective David Harris at 504-314-2391 or dajh@tulane.edu or Tulane University Police at 504-865-5381.

