Police searching for suspect in Dauphine St. attack and robbery

New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an attack and armed robbery on Dauphine Street Saturday.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Dauphine St.

The victim told police that he was punched in the head with a closed fist. Then, the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and the victim complied.

Surveillance video captured the suspect fleeing northwest on St. Phillip Street towards North Rampart.

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion or a white male with a dark complexion. He has a receding hairline and was wearing blue jeans, white running shoes, and had a white t-shirt hanging over his right shoulder.

The suspect can be seen on video going through the victim’s wallet as he flees the scene.

If anyone has any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact the NOPD Eighth District at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.