NOPD: 3 juveniles surround and then rob woman in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in New Orleans East they say involved three juveniles.

Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Coronet Court and Park Brittany Boulevard.

According to the victim, three black juvenile males surrounded her vehicle then one of them jumped on top of the vehicle. When the victim got out of her vehicle, one of the juveniles pointed a gun at her and demanded her property. The victim complied and the juveniles fled with a Fossil watch and a bag of money containing $365.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

