Rouses grocery store robbed at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store Saturday morning.

Police say the robbery happened just before 6 a.m. at the Rouses located in the 4500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the business armed with a gun and demanded to enter the cash room. Once the suspect was in the cash room, he took an unknown amount of cash and fled the store.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.